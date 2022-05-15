Aviva PLC Sells 437 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Aviva PLC trimmed its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 437 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $4,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 58.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

Shares of WPC opened at $81.34 on Friday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.90 and a twelve month high of $86.48. The company has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.09 and a 200 day moving average of $79.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.39. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 37.65%. The business had revenue of $344.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.96 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $1.057 dividend. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.26%.

Several equities analysts have commented on WPC shares. Bank of America raised W. P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.71.

W. P. Carey Profile (Get Rating)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.