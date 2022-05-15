Aviva PLC Sells 7,976 Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Aviva PLC decreased its position in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 377,188 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,976 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $4,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CVE. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 115,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $1,598,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Cenovus Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 200,528 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 26,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,320,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.02% of the company’s stock.

CVE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$28.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.73.

NYSE:CVE opened at $20.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 2.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.60. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.20 and a 52-week high of $20.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.084 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This is an increase from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.47%.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

