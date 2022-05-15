Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Ayr Wellness from $17.50 to $13.30 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Ayr Wellness from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Ayr Wellness from C$57.00 to C$40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.55.

Get Ayr Wellness alerts:

Shares of AYRWF stock opened at $4.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.17 and its 200-day moving average is $13.96. Ayr Wellness has a 52 week low of $4.61 and a 52 week high of $31.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Ayr Wellness ( OTCMKTS:AYRWF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $111.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.55 million. Ayr Wellness had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 6.15%. As a group, analysts predict that Ayr Wellness will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ayr Wellness Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ayr Wellness Inc, a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator, cultivates, manufactures, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. The company's cannabis and cannabis products include concentrates, edibles, and vaporizer products. It also provides administrative, consulting, and operations support services to licensed cannabis companies.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ayr Wellness (AYRWF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ayr Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ayr Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.