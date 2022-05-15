Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Ayr Wellness from $17.50 to $13.30 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Ayr Wellness from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Ayr Wellness from C$57.00 to C$40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.55.
Shares of AYRWF stock opened at $4.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.17 and its 200-day moving average is $13.96. Ayr Wellness has a 52 week low of $4.61 and a 52 week high of $31.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.75.
Ayr Wellness Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ayr Wellness Inc, a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator, cultivates, manufactures, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. The company's cannabis and cannabis products include concentrates, edibles, and vaporizer products. It also provides administrative, consulting, and operations support services to licensed cannabis companies.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ayr Wellness (AYRWF)
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ayr Wellness (AYRWF)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Ayr Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ayr Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.