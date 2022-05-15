B. Riley Asset Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER)

B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 204,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,859,000. Xperi comprises 1.7% of B. Riley Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. B. Riley Asset Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Xperi as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPER. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Xperi by 156.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Xperi by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Xperi during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC raised its holdings in Xperi by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 9,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xperi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Xperi alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on XPER. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xperi from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Xperi from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

XPER stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.29. 531,987 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367,067. Xperi Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $14.94 and a 52-week high of $22.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.57.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.08). Xperi had a positive return on equity of 19.34% and a negative net margin of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $214.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Xperi Holding Co. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio is currently -58.82%.

In other news, Director Laura Durr sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total transaction of $78,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,026.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Xperi Profile (Get Rating)

Xperi Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer and entertainment product/solutions licensing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Intellectual Property Licensing and Product. The Intellectual Property Licensing segment primarily licenses its innovations to companies in the entertainment industry under the Adeia brand.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xperi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xperi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.