B. Riley Asset Management LLC Acquires New Shares in SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH)

B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,550,000. SMART Global makes up about 1.5% of B. Riley Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. B. Riley Asset Management LLC owned 0.10% of SMART Global at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in SMART Global by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 566,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,208,000 after acquiring an additional 23,219 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in SMART Global by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 416,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,512,000 after acquiring an additional 61,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new position in SMART Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,757,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SMART Global by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 325,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,482,000 after acquiring an additional 86,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 227,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,157,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the period. 52.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SMART Global alerts:

Shares of SMART Global stock traded up $1.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.03. 692,940 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 594,680. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.71 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.49. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.36 and a 52-week high of $37.25.

SMART Global ( NASDAQ:SGH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 5th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.10. SMART Global had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 49.59%. The firm had revenue of $449.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

In other SMART Global news, SVP Claude Demby sold 27,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total value of $654,844.45. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 164,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,936,485. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SGH shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on SMART Global from $42.50 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on SMART Global from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on SMART Global from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered SMART Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SMART Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.69.

SMART Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United states, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platforms Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SMART Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMART Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.