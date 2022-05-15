B. Riley Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 65,000 Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 65,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,339,000. Twitter accounts for about 1.0% of B. Riley Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Twitter in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 238.1% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 977 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Twitter during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in Twitter by 81.2% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,185 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twitter stock traded down $4.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.72. 101,830,362 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,798,536. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a current ratio of 6.58. The company has a market capitalization of $31.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.05 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.53. Twitter, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.30 and a 1 year high of $73.34.

Twitter ( NYSE:TWTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Twitter had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 4.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twitter announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 10th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the social networking company to buy up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TWTR shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Twitter from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Twitter from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Twitter from $85.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Twitter from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.55.

In related news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 17,695 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $893,597.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 173,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,772,910.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce Falck sold 20,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total value of $981,173.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 346,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,926,206.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,764 shares of company stock valued at $2,511,071. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

