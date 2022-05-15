B. Riley Asset Management LLC Invests $151,000 in Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM)

B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 120,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Minim in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Minim by 93.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 16,129 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Minim in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Minim in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in shares of Minim in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MINM traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.54. The company had a trading volume of 61,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,733. Minim, Inc. has a one year low of $0.54 and a one year high of $5.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.13.

Minim ( NASDAQ:MINM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Minim had a negative return on equity of 41.96% and a negative net margin of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $10.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Minim, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Minim from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

Minim, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and supports an Internet of Things security platform in North America and internationally. It offers hardware products, including cable modems, cable modem/routers, gateways, mobile broadband modems, wireless routers, multimedia over coax adapters, mesh home networking devices, and other local area network products.

