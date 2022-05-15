B. Riley Asset Management LLC Invests $894,000 in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC)

B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 130,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of MRC Global as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in MRC Global by 240.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 634,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,368,000 after acquiring an additional 448,527 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in MRC Global by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 126,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 17,118 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in MRC Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,958,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in MRC Global by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 480,707 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,528,000 after acquiring an additional 221,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in MRC Global by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 536,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,939,000 after acquiring an additional 107,714 shares during the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRC traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.04. 872,338 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 788,169. The stock has a market capitalization of $838.14 million, a P/E ratio of -43.65 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.32. MRC Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.38 and a 52-week high of $13.44.

MRC Global ( NYSE:MRC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The business had revenue of $742.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.48 million. MRC Global had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 14.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MRC Global Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MRC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of MRC Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of MRC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.92.

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy, industrial, and gas utility end-markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components, as well as valve modification services; and measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

