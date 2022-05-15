B. Riley Asset Management LLC Takes Position in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP)

B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 76,174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC owned about 0.21% of CalAmp as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CAMP. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 245.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,170 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CalAmp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of CalAmp by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,074 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of CalAmp by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,021 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 9,597 shares during the period. Finally, Trigran Investments Inc. raised its stake in CalAmp by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 3,239,301 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,231,000 after acquiring an additional 693,157 shares during the period. 77.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CAMP stock traded up $0.48 on Friday, hitting $5.49. The stock had a trading volume of 321,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,525. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company has a market cap of $197.97 million, a PE ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 2.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.39. CalAmp Corp. has a one year low of $4.70 and a one year high of $14.51.

CalAmp ( NASDAQ:CAMP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $68.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.44 million. CalAmp had a negative return on equity of 8.27% and a negative net margin of 9.46%. CalAmp’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CalAmp Corp. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CAMP. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of CalAmp from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CalAmp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CalAmp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.88.

CalAmp Corp., a connected intelligence company, provides leverages a data-driven solutions ecosystem to people and organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Software & Subscription Services and Telematics Products.

