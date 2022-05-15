B. Riley Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FICO. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 3,261.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,205,000 after buying an additional 25,736 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 137,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,093,000 after purchasing an additional 41,850 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 76,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,435,000 after purchasing an additional 31,621 shares during the period. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Joanna Rees sold 253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.52, for a total transaction of $118,535.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.39, for a total value of $384,660.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FICO traded up $8.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $361.53. The stock had a trading volume of 189,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,837. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $423.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $429.00. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52 week low of $340.48 and a 52 week high of $553.97.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $357.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.63 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 113.66% and a net margin of 31.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FICO. Barclays decreased their target price on Fair Isaac from $670.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Fair Isaac from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Fair Isaac from $529.00 to $588.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $543.14.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

