B. Riley Asset Management LLC Takes Position in ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF)

B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 63,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONTF. Indaba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in ON24 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,331,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. bought a new stake in ON24 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,910,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new stake in ON24 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,594,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ON24 by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,492,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,763,000 after acquiring an additional 706,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in ON24 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,724,000. Institutional investors own 70.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered ON24 from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered ON24 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. William Blair lowered ON24 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered ON24 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered ON24 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.43.

In other news, insider Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total value of $303,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders sold 125,000 shares of company stock worth $1,603,750.

Shares of ONTF stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.99. The company had a trading volume of 541,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,585. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.02 and a 200 day moving average of $15.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The firm has a market cap of $519.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.27 and a beta of -0.06. ON24, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.54 and a 1-year high of $41.33.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $52.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.53 million. ON24 had a negative return on equity of 10.24% and a negative net margin of 18.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ON24, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, a live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration and interactivity between users; ON24 Go Live, a live, interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; ON24 Virtual Confrence, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions; ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

