B. Riley Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD)

B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 520,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,563,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC owned about 1.17% of Repro Med Systems as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KRMD. Altium Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Repro Med Systems by 31.0% in the third quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 954,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after buying an additional 225,568 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Repro Med Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $257,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Repro Med Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Horton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Repro Med Systems by 0.4% in the third quarter. Horton Capital Management LLC now owns 10,785,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,740,000 after buying an additional 40,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Repro Med Systems by 12.4% in the third quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 226,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. 59.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Repro Med Systems alerts:

NASDAQ:KRMD traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.09. 102,492 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,182. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.01. Repro Med Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.96 and a fifty-two week high of $4.83.

Repro Med Systems ( NASDAQ:KRMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Repro Med Systems had a negative return on equity of 13.57% and a negative net margin of 23.97%. The business had revenue of $6.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Repro Med Systems, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Repro Med Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Repro Med Systems Profile (Get Rating)

Repro Med Systems, Inc, doing business as KORU Medical Systems, designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. It offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and precision flow rate tubing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Repro Med Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repro Med Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.