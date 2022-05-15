B. Riley Cuts AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Price Target to $29.00

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by B. Riley from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

AZEK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of AZEK from $45.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of AZEK from $48.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson upgraded shares of AZEK from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Loop Capital cut shares of AZEK from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of AZEK from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.20.

AZEK opened at $19.83 on Thursday. AZEK has a twelve month low of $16.34 and a twelve month high of $46.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.54 and a 200-day moving average of $32.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.71.

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. AZEK had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $396.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. AZEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AZEK will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Vernon J. Nagel bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.14 per share, for a total transaction of $100,560.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sandra Lamartine bought 965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.01 per share, for a total transaction of $25,099.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in AZEK by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in AZEK by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in AZEK by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in AZEK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AZEK by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 36,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and moulding, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

