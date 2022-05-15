B. Riley Cuts Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) Price Target to $5.00

Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by B. Riley from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Charah Solutions’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Charah Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

NYSE:CHRA opened at $2.57 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.63. Charah Solutions has a 52 week low of $2.44 and a 52 week high of $6.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.67, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Charah Solutions ( NYSE:CHRA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). Charah Solutions had a negative net margin of 5.39% and a negative return on equity of 141.08%. The firm had revenue of $93.43 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Charah Solutions will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Charah Solutions by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,273,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,456,000 after acquiring an additional 24,910 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charah Solutions by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 606,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 110,470 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Charah Solutions by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 228,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Charah Solutions by 1,157.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 40,117 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Charah Solutions by 147.4% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 31,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 18,825 shares during the period.

Charah Solutions, Inc provides environmental services to the power generation industry in the United States. The company offers remediation and compliance services, including environmental management of landfills for coal-fired power generation facilities and new and existing ash ponds; and active pond management services, such as closure by removal, cap-in-place, and design and construction of new ponds.

