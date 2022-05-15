B. Riley Trims RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) Target Price to $53.00

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by B. Riley from $70.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for RumbleON’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.03 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.56 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of RumbleON from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of RumbleON to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of RumbleON from $41.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RumbleON from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, RumbleON currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Shares of RMBL opened at $18.74 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.60. RumbleON has a 52 week low of $15.12 and a 52 week high of $48.45. The company has a market capitalization of $299.47 million, a PE ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

RumbleON ( NASDAQ:RMBL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.12. RumbleON had a net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.54) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that RumbleON will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Marshall Chesrown acquired 6,279 shares of RumbleON stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.87 per share, for a total transaction of $99,647.73. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 256,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,076,336.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Denmar John Dixon acquired 10,000 shares of RumbleON stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.68 per share, with a total value of $166,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,422.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 38.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RumbleON by 48.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in RumbleON by 3.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in RumbleON by 816.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in RumbleON by 7.6% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in RumbleON during the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

RumbleON, Inc operates an e-commerce platform that aggregates and distributes pre-owned vehicles to and from consumers and dealers in North America. It operates in three segments: Powersports, Automotive, and Vehicle Logistics and Transportation. The Powersports segment distributes motorcycles. The Automotive segment distributes cars and trucks.

