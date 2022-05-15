Bailard Inc. Buys 1,796 Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $2,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ICF. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 267.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,343,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,836,000 after purchasing an additional 978,330 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $348,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $18,342,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $12,983,000. Finally, Brewster Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $9,451,000.

BATS ICF traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,630 shares. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.05. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $88.40 and a twelve month high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

