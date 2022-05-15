Bailard Inc. Buys 2,420 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 53.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,935 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $4,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in HubSpot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in HubSpot by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in HubSpot in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in HubSpot during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Roth Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Get HubSpot alerts:

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.80, for a total value of $4,525,056.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $393,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,650 shares in the company, valued at $26,842,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,594 shares of company stock valued at $5,011,758. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HUBS traded up $46.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $355.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,151,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,315. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a PE ratio of -259.76 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $295.53 and a 52 week high of $866.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $426.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $557.72.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $395.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

HUBS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on HubSpot from $625.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Cowen cut their price target on HubSpot from $750.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $500.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of HubSpot from $900.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $667.08.

HubSpot Company Profile (Get Rating)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.