Bailard Inc. Has $5.37 Million Holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Bailard Inc. raised its position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) by 41.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 218,632 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,322 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Dropbox worth $5,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Dropbox by 0.7% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 58,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 6.4% in the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 6,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 5.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 41,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 38.0% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. 61.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DBX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dropbox in a report on Friday, February 18th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Dropbox from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.80.

In related news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total transaction of $226,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, President Timothy H. Young sold 12,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $294,397.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 66,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,456,778 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DBX traded up $0.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.77. The stock had a trading volume of 4,209,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,992,873. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.32 and a 12 month high of $33.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.25 and its 200 day moving average is $23.87.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.19. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 146.35% and a net margin of 16.66%. The firm had revenue of $562.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.

