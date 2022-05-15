Bailard Inc. Has $7.41 Million Position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Bailard Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,602 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $7,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,080,204,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Sony Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,167,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,784,000 after purchasing an additional 32,771 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $268,675,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,262,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $187,135,000.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SONY shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sony Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

NYSE SONY traded up $3.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $87.01. The stock had a trading volume of 884,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,329. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Sony Group Co. has a 12 month low of $79.94 and a 12 month high of $133.75.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

