Bailard Inc. Lowers Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Bailard Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,147 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $4,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TEL. Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,538 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,570 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on TE Connectivity from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on TE Connectivity from $167.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.20.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 12,600 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.86, for a total transaction of $1,598,436.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,750 shares in the company, valued at $1,490,605. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity stock traded up $2.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $125.22. 1,349,637 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,510,387. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $127.44 and its 200-day moving average is $144.31. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $119.81 and a 12-month high of $166.44.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is 26.42%.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

