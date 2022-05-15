Bailard Inc. Purchases 10,452 Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Bailard Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating) by 94.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,506 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,452 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF worth $2,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,735,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,220,000 after acquiring an additional 308,855 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,053,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,285,000 after acquiring an additional 16,544 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 420,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,015,000 after acquiring an additional 6,567 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $47,653,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 33,918.3% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 348,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,989,000 after acquiring an additional 346,984 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Communication Services ETF alerts:

VOX traded up $2.68 on Friday, hitting $101.52. The company had a trading volume of 449,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,459. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 12-month low of $96.35 and a 12-month high of $151.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.81.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.