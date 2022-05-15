Bailard Inc. Sells 1,602 Shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Bailard Inc. reduced its position in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,602 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $7,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SONY. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sony Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000.

Shares of SONY traded up $3.11 on Friday, hitting $87.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 884,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,329. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.17. Sony Group Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.94 and a fifty-two week high of $133.75.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sony Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

