Bailard Inc. Sells 1,765 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Bailard Inc. trimmed its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,758 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,765 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $5,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.5% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Cpwm LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in PayPal by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,961 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in PayPal by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Frank D. Yeary bought 4,500 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $103.96 per share, with a total value of $467,820.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique Lores purchased 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Cowen lowered their target price on PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America lowered PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $155.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James downgraded shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.83.

PYPL stock traded up $4.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.83. The stock had a trading volume of 17,099,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,837,396. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $91.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.39. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $71.83 and a one year high of $310.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.58.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

