Bailard Inc. Trims Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Bailard Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,255 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 5,583 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 13,208 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 52,943 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,948,353 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $361,036,000 after purchasing an additional 104,721 shares in the last quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $364,000. Finally, Richmond Brothers Inc. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $883,000. 63.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

In other news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,832.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $81,016.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,980,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,763 shares of company stock worth $1,342,807 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE VZ traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.18. The company had a trading volume of 21,078,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,502,518. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.22 and its 200 day moving average is $52.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $202.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.42. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.55 and a fifty-two week high of $59.26.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. The business had revenue of $33.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.61 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.71%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on VZ shares. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.93.

Verizon Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.