Banco Comercial Português, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPCGF) Short Interest Up 124.9% in April

Banco Comercial Português, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPCGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,154,700 shares, a growth of 124.9% from the April 15th total of 13,855,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 311,547.0 days.

BPCGF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Banco Comercial Português from €0.13 ($0.14) to €0.14 ($0.15) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Banco Comercial Português from €0.19 ($0.20) to €0.17 ($0.18) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

BPCGF stock opened at $0.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.19. Banco Comercial Português has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $0.26.

Banco Comercial Português, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services under the Millennium bcp brand. It operates through Retail Banking; Companies, Corporate & Investment Banking; Private Banking; Foreign Business; and Other segments. The company offers a range of financial products and services, including current accounts, payment systems, savings and investment products, private banking, asset management, and investment banking services, such as mortgage loans, personal loans, commercial banking, leasing, factoring and insurance, and others.

