Bank of America Upgrades Terex (NYSE:TEX) to “Buy”

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $38.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $41.00. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.85% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on TEX. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Terex from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Terex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Terex from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Terex in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Terex from $65.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.69.

Shares of TEX opened at $32.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Terex has a 1-year low of $30.91 and a 1-year high of $55.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.51.

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.27. Terex had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.13 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Terex will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Scott Posner sold 3,853 shares of Terex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $139,247.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEX. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Terex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Terex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Terex during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Terex during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Terex during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

