Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Given New C$149.00 Price Target at Barclays

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) had its price target decreased by Barclays from C$165.00 to C$149.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BMO. National Bankshares downgraded Bank of Montreal from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$163.00 to C$151.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. TD Securities raised their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$160.00 to C$164.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Scotiabank cut their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$168.00 to C$161.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Cormark restated a buy rating and set a C$34.00 target price on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$148.85.

Shares of BMO stock opened at C$132.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$143.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$142.36. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of C$119.51 and a 12 month high of C$154.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$88.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.17.

Bank of Montreal ( TSE:BMO Get Rating ) (NYSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported C$3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.30 by C$0.59. The firm had revenue of C$7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.67 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 14.8100014 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.74%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

