Barclays Boosts Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Price Target to 102.00

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Barclays from 95.00 to 102.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Danske Bank A/S from 135.00 to 126.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Danske Bank A/S from 105.00 to 110.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on Danske Bank A/S from 157.00 to 160.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Danske Bank A/S from 100.00 to 105.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Societe Generale raised their price target on Danske Bank A/S from 114.00 to 120.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Danske Bank A/S has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $120.50.

Get Danske Bank A/S alerts:

Shares of DNKEY stock opened at $7.41 on Thursday. Danske Bank A/S has a 12-month low of $7.08 and a 12-month high of $10.30. The company has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.58.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a $0.0996 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. Danske Bank A/S’s payout ratio is currently 9.01%.

About Danske Bank A/S (Get Rating)

Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to corporate, institutional, and international clients. The company offers corporate finance services, investment and debt capital markets products, merger and acquisition advisory services, equity and loan capital markets services, international payments, cash management, credit transfer, and supply chain and trade finance services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Danske Bank A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danske Bank A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.