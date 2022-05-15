Barclays Cuts National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Price Target to C$88.00

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from C$107.00 to C$88.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$108.00 to C$109.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$119.00 to C$108.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. CIBC raised shares of National Bank of Canada from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$108.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$104.00 to C$108.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$105.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$102.04.

Shares of TSE:NA opened at C$89.96 on Wednesday. National Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of C$87.71 and a 52-week high of C$106.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$30.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$94.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$98.58.

National Bank of Canada ( TSE:NA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported C$2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.23 by C$0.42. The firm had revenue of C$2.47 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that National Bank of Canada will post 9.6999998 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.79%.

In other news, Director Yvon Charest acquired 277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$103.27 per share, with a total value of C$28,605.79. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,519,927.86.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

