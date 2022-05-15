Barclays Cuts Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Price Target to $25.00

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

WEN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Wendy’s from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Wedbush restated an outperform rating on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Wendy’s from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wendy’s has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.12.

Shares of NASDAQ WEN opened at $17.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Wendy’s has a fifty-two week low of $15.77 and a fifty-two week high of $29.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.89.

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). Wendy’s had a return on equity of 34.82% and a net margin of 10.20%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Wendy’s will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.82%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WEN. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Wendy’s by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,061,354 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $239,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353,413 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,793,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,016,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,018,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wendy’s by 112.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,172,909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

