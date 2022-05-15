Barclays Raises Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Price Target to 875.00

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Barclays from 850.00 to 875.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

NVO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 585.00 to 780.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They set a buy rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $563.50.

Shares of NVO opened at $106.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $111.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.78. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $78.71 and a 52 week high of $122.16.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.67% and a net margin of 33.16%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.741 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.56. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is 44.05%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mathes Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,930,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

