Beefy.Finance (BIFI) Price Hits $1,218.90 on Major Exchanges

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 15th. One Beefy.Finance coin can now be purchased for about $1,218.90 or 0.01944209 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Beefy.Finance has traded flat against the dollar. Beefy.Finance has a market capitalization of $87.76 million and approximately $1.93 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.53 or 0.00114117 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000639 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00022265 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001532 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $92.87 or 0.00306951 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00031558 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00007534 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. Beefy.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/beefyfinance . Beefy.Finance’s official website is beefy.finance . Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beefy.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beefy.Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beefy.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

