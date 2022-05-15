BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUGet Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for BELLUS Health’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.19) and the lowest is ($0.20). BELLUS Health posted earnings of ($0.23) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BELLUS Health will report full year earnings of ($0.77) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.19) to ($0.38). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($0.81). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for BELLUS Health.

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLUGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. BELLUS Health had a negative net margin of 436,406.25% and a negative return on equity of 41.52%.

BLU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BELLUS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of BELLUS Health from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.35.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of BELLUS Health by 35,900.0% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,590 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of BELLUS Health by 66.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 4,327 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health during the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLU opened at $8.27 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.93. BELLUS Health has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $9.84.

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of refractory chronic cough (RCC) and other cough hypersensitivity indications. Its lead product candidate includes BLU-5937, an antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of RCC and chronic pruritus.

Earnings History and Estimates for BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU)

