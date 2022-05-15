Berenberg Bank Boosts Shell (LON:SHEL) Price Target to GBX 2,750

Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,375 ($29.28) to GBX 2,750 ($33.90) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SHEL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a GBX 2,450 ($30.21) price objective on shares of Shell in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Shell in a report on Friday, February 4th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 2,551 ($31.45) price target on shares of Shell in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 2,045 ($25.21) target price on shares of Shell in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 2,860 ($35.26) price objective (up from GBX 2,570 ($31.69)) on shares of Shell in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,665.70 ($32.87).

Shares of SHEL opened at GBX 2,303.50 ($28.40) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £173.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.06. Shell has a twelve month low of GBX 1,833.40 ($22.60) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,337.72 ($28.82). The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,118.86.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Shell’s previous dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Shell’s payout ratio is 0.39%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

