Better Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTTX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Better Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTTX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of NASDAQ BTTX traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.74. 1,163,913 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,973,454. Better Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.91 and a 52-week high of $29.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 9.56 and a quick ratio of 9.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.02.
In other news, Director Andrew J. Armanino purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.14 per share, with a total value of $85,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 47,500 shares of company stock worth $100,425 in the last ninety days.
Separately, Chardan Capital upped their price target on Better Therapeutics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.
Better Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Better Therapeutics, Inc engages in developing software-based prescription digital therapeutics (PDT) platform candidates for treating diabetes, heart disease, and other cardiometabolic conditions in the United States. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-001, an investigational PDT platform that uses digitally delivered Nutritional Cognitive Behavioral Therapy to treat type 2 diabetes.
