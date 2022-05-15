BetterLife Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:BETRF) Short Interest Up 63.2% in April

BetterLife Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:BETRF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 73,600 shares, a growth of 63.2% from the April 15th total of 45,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.
BETRF stock opened at $0.11 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.12 and its 200-day moving average is $0.16. BetterLife Pharma has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $0.55.
About BetterLife Pharma (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BetterLife Pharma (BETRF)
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
Receive News & Ratings for BetterLife Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BetterLife Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.