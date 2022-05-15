Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Biocept from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Biocept from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIOC opened at $1.54 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.83. Biocept has a twelve month low of $1.43 and a twelve month high of $4.97. The company has a market cap of $26.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.40 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Biocept ( NASDAQ:BIOC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. Biocept had a negative return on equity of 5.35% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Biocept will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Biocept in the 3rd quarter valued at $421,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biocept in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Biocept by 437.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 68,186 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Biocept by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 116,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 24,800 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Biocept in the 4th quarter valued at $159,000. 13.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Biocept (Get Rating)

Biocept, Inc, a molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating cell-free tumor DNA and RNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. Its cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring to identify resistance mechanisms.

