Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Holdings Lowered by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 60.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 43,381 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $6,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 83.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $199.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $207.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.16 and a twelve month high of $468.55. The company has a market cap of $29.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.42.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by ($0.79). Biogen had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 13.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.34 EPS. Biogen’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.43 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BIIB. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Biogen from $330.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Biogen from $335.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered Biogen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Biogen from $452.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Biogen from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $227.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Biogen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.47.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

