Birks Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) Short Interest Down 39.7% in April

Birks Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,000 shares, a decrease of 39.7% from the April 15th total of 68,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 74,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BGI traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.05. 27,353 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,409. Birks Group has a one year low of $1.99 and a one year high of $8.77.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BGI. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Birks Group by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 97,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 14,010 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Birks Group by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WMS Partners LLC bought a new position in Birks Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. 6.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Birks Group Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and retails fine jewelry, timepieces, sterling and plated silverware, and gifts in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Other. It offers various merchandise, including designer jewelry, diamonds, gemstone and precious metal jewelry, rings, wedding bands, earrings, bracelets, necklaces, charms, and pearls.

