BiShares Tops One Day Trading Volume of $72.00 (BISON)

BiShares (BISON) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. One BiShares coin can now be bought for about $0.0447 or 0.00000147 BTC on exchanges. BiShares has a market cap of $19,255.46 and approximately $72.00 worth of BiShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BiShares has traded down 21.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003280 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001436 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001931 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $154.56 or 0.00507598 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00037049 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54,350.37 or 1.78497167 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004640 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00008411 BTC.

BiShares Profile

BiShares’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 431,235 coins. BiShares’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BiShares

