Bismuth (BIS) Trading Down 16.3% Over Last 7 Days

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 15th. One Bismuth coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0508 or 0.00000168 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bismuth has a market cap of $1.19 million and $5,361.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bismuth has traded down 16.3% against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SIN COIN (SIN) traded down 48.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00006192 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001207 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Raptoreum (RTM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Sinverse (SIN) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000089 BTC.

ETH Fan Token Ecosystem (EFT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bismuth Profile

BIS uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 30,651,125 coins and its circulating supply is 23,482,989 coins. The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bismuth is bismuth.cz . The official message board for Bismuth is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

Buying and Selling Bismuth

