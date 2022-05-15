Bitcoin Private Reaches Market Cap of $6.70 Million (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 15th. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be purchased for about $1.40 or 0.00004617 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded down 34.3% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Private has a market capitalization of $6.70 million and $8.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.56 or 0.00351415 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.44 or 0.00064117 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.61 or 0.00071283 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002727 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Zero (ZERO) traded down 41.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000143 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0864 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000083 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

