BitTube Price Down 12.6% Over Last 7 Days (TUBE)

BitTube (TUBE) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. During the last seven days, BitTube has traded down 12.6% against the U.S. dollar. One BitTube coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. BitTube has a total market capitalization of $206,323.25 and $407.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $159.53 or 0.00531136 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000903 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded up 3,050.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001200 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 35.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000215 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTube Profile

TUBE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitTube’s total supply is 343,466,992 coins. BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitTube’s official website is coin.bit.tube . The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTube is a decentralized media platform that allows users to monetize their content and freedom of speech. TUBE is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNote algorithm. “

Buying and Selling BitTube

