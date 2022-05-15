Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) Shares Sold by Thornburg Investment Management Inc.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 389,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,858 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned 0.25% of Black Knight worth $32,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Black Knight during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Knight during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Knight during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Black Knight in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Black Knight by 276.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. 97.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Black Knight alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BKI traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $69.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,351,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,329,747. The company has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 0.84. Black Knight, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.00 and a 12 month high of $84.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.45.

Black Knight ( NYSE:BKI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $387.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.31 million. Black Knight had a net margin of 34.27% and a return on equity of 14.60%. Black Knight’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on BKI. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Black Knight from $92.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Black Knight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut Black Knight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.17.

Black Knight Profile (Get Rating)

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides easy access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and HELOCs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.