BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 98,600 shares, an increase of 81.6% from the April 15th total of 54,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of NYSE BKN traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.59. 92,356 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,435. BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust has a twelve month low of $13.40 and a twelve month high of $20.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.10.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.068 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new stake in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $185,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Avaii Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.37% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

