BlackRock World Mining Trust (LON:BRWM) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $654.01

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (LON:BRWM – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 654.01 ($8.06) and traded as low as GBX 632.70 ($7.80). BlackRock World Mining Trust shares last traded at GBX 650 ($8.01), with a volume of 410,247 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.18, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 730.40 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 654.01.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 0.79%. BlackRock World Mining Trust’s payout ratio is 40.45%.

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the mining and metal sectors.

