Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blucora from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCOR opened at $16.32 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $771.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.29, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.43. Blucora has a one year low of $14.51 and a one year high of $21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Blucora ( NASDAQ:BCOR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $307.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.56 million. Blucora had a return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 1.61%. Blucora’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Blucora will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Blucora by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 53,201 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Blucora during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Blucora by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Blucora by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,218 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Blucora by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,052 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the period. 94.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

