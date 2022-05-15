BlueScope Steel Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSFY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

BlueScope Steel Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSFY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the April 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

BLSFY stock opened at $64.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.76. BlueScope Steel has a 12-month low of $62.02 and a 12-month high of $90.95.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.8515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.51%.

BlueScope Steel Limited produces and sells metal coated and painted steel building products in Australia, New Zealand, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Vietnam, North America, the Pacific Islands, and Asia. The company operates through five segments: Australian Steel Products, North Star BlueScope Steel, Building Products Asia & North America, Buildings North America, and New Zealand & Pacific Islands.

