BMO Capital Markets Lowers Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) to Market Perform

BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

MFC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research restated a hold rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

MFC stock opened at $17.44 on Thursday. Manulife Financial has a 1 year low of $16.63 and a 1 year high of $22.19. The company has a market cap of $33.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.69, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.32 and a 200 day moving average of $19.99.

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Rating ) (TSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $17.14 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.257 dividend. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.96%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

About Manulife Financial (Get Rating)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.