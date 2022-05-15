Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Price Target Cut to $145.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Craig Hallum from $162.00 to $145.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a neutral rating on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boot Barn from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boot Barn currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $124.00.
Shares of NYSE BOOT opened at $90.51 on Wednesday. Boot Barn has a 1 year low of $69.44 and a 1 year high of $134.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.95 and its 200 day moving average is $102.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.78.
In related news, CFO James M. Watkins bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $77.00 per share, with a total value of $192,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Hazen sold 2,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total transaction of $241,346.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Boot Barn during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boot Barn by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Boot Barn by 924.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Boot Barn during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Boot Barn by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter.
Boot Barn Company Profile (Get Rating)
Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.
