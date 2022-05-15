Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Price Target Cut to $145.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Craig Hallum from $162.00 to $145.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a neutral rating on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boot Barn from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boot Barn currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $124.00.

Shares of NYSE BOOT opened at $90.51 on Wednesday. Boot Barn has a 1 year low of $69.44 and a 1 year high of $134.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.95 and its 200 day moving average is $102.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.78.

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $383.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.02 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 36.19%. Boot Barn’s quarterly revenue was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Boot Barn will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO James M. Watkins bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $77.00 per share, with a total value of $192,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Hazen sold 2,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total transaction of $241,346.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Boot Barn during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boot Barn by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Boot Barn by 924.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Boot Barn during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Boot Barn by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

